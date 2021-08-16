Recipe courtesy of Chef Nino, Rouses Markets
WHAT YOU WILL NEED:
- 12 chicken wings (or chicken pieces of your choice)
- 1-gallon plastic bag (such as Ziploc)
- 2 cups all-purpose, almond or coconut flour (your choice)
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 tablespoon granulated garlic
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
- 1 bottle Rouses Memphis BBQ Sauce
HOW TO PREP:
Preheat oven to 425ºF.
Be sure wings are thawed, and dry them well with paper towels. Cut wings at joints.
Combine flour, paprika, garlic, salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper (if using) in the plastic bag. Seal the bag.
Shake closed bag to mix ingredients, then add wings to bag, reseal it, and shake until wings are completely covered with flour mixture.
Place wings in baking pan and put pan in preheated oven. Bake for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, turn wings over and bake for 15 more minutes, or until wings are crispy and brown. (If using larger chicken pieces, make sure to cook to an internal temperature of 165ºF.) Do not turn the oven off after removing cooked wings from oven.
Pour whole bottle of BBQ sauce into a medium mixing bowl. Place cooked wings into sauce, coating them evenly.
Put coated wings back into baking pan and place pan back in the oven. Bake for another 10 minutes or until desired crispness is reached.
MORE INFO:
ROUSES MARKETS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
- Theodore, AL 36582
- (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
- Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop
- Saraland, AL 36571
- (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd.
- Mobile, AL 36608
- (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
- Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609
- Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Orange Beach, AL 36561
- 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
