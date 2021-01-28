Chef Nino from Rouses shares this recipe for a creamy rice blend with lump crabmeat and portabella mushroom!
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 large white onion, diced
- 2 shallots, diced
- 1 tablespoon Rouses Sicilian Olive Oil
- 1 large portabella mushroom, cleaned and diced into ⅛-inch pieces
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 2½ cups arborio rice
- ½ cup Pinot Grigio white wine
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 1 8-ounce container local fresh lump crabmeat
- 4 green onions, diced
- 1 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
- Sea salt, to taste
- Cracked black pepper, to taste
- 2 teaspoons freshly cut parsley
STEPS:
1. Heat a large saucepan over high heat. Add olive oil to the heated pan. When oil begins to shimmer, add garlic, diced onions and shallots.
2. When onions are slightly browned, add diced portabella mushroom and stir well. Add butter and stir again. Lower heat to medium-low. Add rice and stir well. Let rice brown, stirring constantly, until it’s just starting to toast. Add wine and stir until rice absorbs the wine.
3. Continue to stir frequently until rice mixture thickens. Add chicken stock, a little at a time, to keep rice mixture just barely moist. Continue to stir frequently until thickened, and continue adding just enough stock to keep it from burning or becoming too thick.
4. If the rice is too crunchy for your taste, add a little more stock. Risotto should not be overcooked, and it should be a bit al dente.
5. Add crabmeat to the pan, and cook for about 5 minutes. Add diced green onions.
6. Stir Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese into risotto. Season to your taste with salt and pepper.
7. Before serving, sprinkle freshly cut parsley over risotto.
MORE INFO:
ROUSES MARKETS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
- Theodore, AL 36582
- (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
- Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop
- Saraland, AL 36571
- (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd.
- Mobile, AL 36608
- (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
- Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609
- Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Orange Beach, AL 36561
- 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
