Lucy from Greer's Markets has a recipe that's healthy for the new year and something cozy for the cooler temperatures we've been seeing!
INGREDIENTS:
- 16 oz white button mushrooms, thinly sliced
- 8 oz crimini mushrooms, thinly sliced
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 2 ribs of celery, finely chopped
- 8 oz evaporated milk
- 4 cups low sodium chicken broth
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
STEPS:
Heat olive oil in a pot over medium high heat. Add mushroom, celery and onion. Cook for 10-12 minutes until all the water has evaporated and vegetables are soft.
Add garlic powder, dried thyme, black pepper, dried thyme and kosher salt. Cook for 1 minute.
Add chicken broth. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to medium low. Simmer for 10 minutes. Use a blender or immersion blender to purée soup.
Blender: transfer soup to a blender and purée until your desired consistency. Return puréed soup to pot and add evaporated milk. Cook over medium heat for 5-10 minutes until hot.
Immersion Blender: use an immersion blender in soup pot and purée to your desired consistency. Add evaporated milk to puréed soup, and cook over medium heat for 5-10 minutes until hot.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
