Chef Nino from Rouses Markets has an authentic pasta dish that will take you straight to Italy, with fresh flavors of San Marzano tomatoes, basil and grated cheeses.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Rouses Spaghetti (or Penne)
- 2 tablespoons Rouses Organic Sicilian Olive Oil
- 2 large cloves garlic
- ¼ teaspoon dried crushed red pepper flakes (or 1 fresh red pepper cut into thin slices)
- 1 pound DeLallo San Marzano Whole Peeled Tomatoes, chopped (or 1 pound grape tomatoes, sliced in half)
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ cup fresh basil leaves, chopped
- ½ cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
- ½ cup finely grated Pecorino Romano
STEPS:
1. Bring a large pot of water to a rapid boil. Add kosher salt and bring the water back to a boil. Stir in the pasta and cook until al dente (“firm to the bite”), stirring occasionally. Remove and save a couple of ladles of the pasta water before draining it. Set pasta aside.
2. Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the 2 large garlic cloves and the crushed red pepper flakes (or fresh cut pepper), and stir occasionally. When the garlic turns golden brown (in a couple of minutes), remove garlic from the oil and discard.
3. Add the chopped peeled tomatoes (or grape tomatoes, if using) to the skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally for about 10-15 minutes, then season with ¼ teaspoon of salt and ¼ cup of the basil.
4. Pour the pasta into the skillet with the sauce, along with some of the pasta water, and toss to combine.
5. Let cook for 1-2 minutes more, then remove the pan from the heat.
6. Add the remaining chopped basil leaves, Pecorino Romano and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Stir and toss until cheeses melt and sauce coats the pasta. (Add more pasta water and stir if sauce is too dry.)
7. Garnish the plate with any remaining chopped basil and serve.
MORE INFO:
ROUSES MARKETS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
- Theodore, AL 36582
- (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
- Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop
- Saraland, AL 36571
- (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd.
- Mobile, AL 36608
- (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
- Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609
- Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Orange Beach, AL 36561
- 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
