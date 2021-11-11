Recipe Courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 (1-pound) pork tenderloins
- 2 loaves Rouses French Bread
- 2 (6.7 ounce) jars Rouses Pesto Alla Genovese
- 10 sprigs fresh rosemary, finely chopped
- 10 sage leaves, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 whole garlic bulb, cloves peeled and finely chopped
- 2 pounds bacon, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
STEPS:
1. Preheat oven to 375ºF.
2. Cut the bread loaves to the length of each tenderloin. Remove some of the soft interior of the bread, leaving a shell of crust. Set aside.
3. Spread pesto over tenderloins. Place each tenderloin coated with pesto inside a hollowed-out loaf. Distribute rosemary, sage and oregano under and on top of each tenderloin.
4. Spread half of the chopped garlic on top of each tenderloin. Drizzle the olive oil over the tops of the loaves. Wrap the loaves with bacon slices, and place them in a roasting pan.
5. Put the roasting pan in the preheated oven and immediately reduce the heat to 350ºF. Bake the tenderloin loaves for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until cooked to an internal temperature of 165ºF.
6. Remove tenderloins from oven and let rest for 15 minutes. Cut each loaf into individual slices to serve.
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
