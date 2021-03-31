Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets is sharing one of her favorite family recipes! Her grandmother "Posey" makes a delicious pound cake that Lucy says is so easy to make at home- using just a few ingredients!
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 sticks butter, unsalted, softened
- 8 oz cream cheese, softened
- 3 cups sugar
- dash of salt
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 6 eggs, at room temperature
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- Glaze:
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 3-4 tablespoon milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
STEPS:
Cream together butter, cream cheese, and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer until light and fluffy. Scrape down sides of bowl with a spatula as needed.
2. Add salt and vanilla. Mix until incorporated.
3. Add eggs 1 at a time. Beat well after each egg before adding the next.
4. Add flour and allow to incorporate using low speed.
5. Grease and flour a bundt pan very well. Add batter.
6. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour, until edges begin to pull away from the pan and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
7. Allow cake to cool on a wire rack for 20-30 minutes. Then remove cake from pan and allow to finish cooling on the rack.
8. Place powdered sugar and vanilla extract in a bowl. Whisk in milk until smooth and pourable. If it gets too thin, add a little more powdered sugar. If it gets too thick, add a little more milk. Pour over baked pound cake. Allow to harden before slicing.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
