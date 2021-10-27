Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets wraps up Pumpkin Month on Studio 10. These brownies are the perfect sweet treat for fall festivities!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 box brownie mix
- 1 cup pure pumpkin purée
- 2 eggs
- 1/3 cup vegetable oil
- 1/3 cup white chocolate chips
- 1/3 cup chopped pecans
- 2 tbsp. brewed coffee
- 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 2 tbsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
STEPS:
In a large bowl stir together brownie mix, eggs, vegetable oil, vanilla extract, and brewed coffee. Stir in white chocolate chips and pecans.
In a separate bowl combine pumpkin purée, sugar, and pumpkin pie spice.
Spray an 8x8 baking dish with non stick spray. Pour 3/4 of the brownie batter in the baking dish. Spread out evenly. Dollop the pumpkin purée mixture over the top of the brownie batter. Pour the remaining 1/4 brownie batter over the pumpkin. Use a butter knife to swirl the batter in different directions to make a pretty design.
Bake at 325 degrees for 35-45 minutes until set. Allow to cool and cut. Store in a sealed container at room temperature.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
