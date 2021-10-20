It's Part 3 of our Pumpkin Month with Lucy Greer on Studio 10! She serves this creamy pumpkin soup with a goat cheese, bacon and tomato sandwich for the perfect fall pairing.
PUMPKIN SOUP:
INGREDIENTS:
- 2, 15 oz cans pure pumpkin purée
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 cup water
- 1 medium sweet onion
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 2 tbsp. butter
- 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
STEPS:
Melt butter in a soup pot over medium low heat. Add onions and cook for 20 minutes until caramelized. Add garlic, pumpkin pie spice, kosher salt, and black pepper. Cook for 1 minute.
Add chicken broth and scrape brown bits off the bottom of the pot. Stir in water and pumpkin purée. Simmer for 20 minutes. Stir in heavy cream.
Use an immersion blender to blend soup in the pot until smooth. Or use a blender to purée soup in batches. Be careful to only fill blender half way full because hot liquids expand when blended. Serve hot.
BACON, TOMATO & GOAT CHEESE SANDWICH:
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 slices bread
- 4 oz herb goat cheese log, room temperature
- 6 slices bacon, cooked
- thinly sliced tomatoes
- 1 tbsp. butter
STEPS:
Spread goat cheese on both sides of bread. Place 2 slices of bacon and tomato slices on one side of bread. Sprinkle tomato slices with kosher salt and black pepper. Close sandwich.
Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook sandwiches until lightly browned on each side and warmed through. Serve with hot soup.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
