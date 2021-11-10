Lucy Greer shows us her spin on this classic dish. This one is made in a pressure cooker, so it's extra easy!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb. bag dried red kidney beans
- 14 oz andouille sausage, sliced in discs
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped small
- 2 celery stalks, chopped small
- 1 small onion, chopped small
- 4 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- 15 oz can tomato sauce
- 1 smoked ham hock
- 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp. dried basil
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 tsp. Creole seasoning
STEPS:
Instant Pot:
Turn on Instant Pot to sauté function. Add olive oil and sausage. Cook for 5 minutes. Remove sausage to paper towels to drain. Add bell pepper, celery, onion, garlic, and all the spices to the pot. Continue to sauté for 5 minutes.
Add dried kidney beans, tomato sauce, vegetable broth, and sausage to the pot. Stir until combined. Put ham hock in the pot and push down to cover with liquid.
Set the Instant Pot to manually cook for 40 minutes. Allow the pressure to release without opening the valve for 20 minutes.
Optional: Once red beans are cooked, pull the meat from the ham hock bone, and add it to the cooked red beans.
Serve over rice.
Slow Cooker:
Combine all of the ingredients together in a slow cooker. Cook on HIGH for 8 hours. Serve over rice.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
