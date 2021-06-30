Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets has the perfect dessert for your Fourth of July weekend or summertime gathering. It's light, fresh and so easy to make!
INGREDIENTS:
- 16 oz strawberries, sliced
- 16 oz blueberries
- 3 ¼ oz instant vanilla pudding mix
- 2 cups milk
- zest and juice of one orange
- 8 oz frozen whipped topping, defrosted
- 10-12 oz pound cake, cut into cubes
STEPS:
- Pour cold milk and pudding mix into a bowl. Beat for 2 minutes until combined. Add the orange zest and juice. Beat.
- Add the whipped topping to the bowl and use a spatula to gently combine.
- Use a clear glass bowl to layer the dessert. Create as many layers as you’d like and that your bowl will allow. I typically do 3. Start with a layer of pound cake. Top with 1/3 of the pudding mixture. Top with 1/3 of the strawberries and blueberries. Continue with another layer of cake, pudding mixture, strawberries and blueberries. Layer until all ingredients are used.
- Store in the refrigerator until ready to eat.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
