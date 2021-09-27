Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 ribeye steaks
- 2 tablespoons Rouse’s Olive Oil
- ½ cup Rouses Balsamic Vinegar Glaze
- 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, very finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh oregano, very finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh basil, very finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh Italian flat leaf parsley, very finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon Sicilian sea salt
- 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
- 10 garlic cloves, minced and smashed
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)
- ½ pound Rouses Whole Wheat Pasta, cooked according to instructions on bag
- 4 tablespoons Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
STEPS:
1. In a small mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except the steaks, pasta and cheese. Mix thoroughly, then coat both sides of each ribeye with the garlic-herb mixture.
2. Add olive oil to a very hot cast-iron skillet. Place seasoned ribeyes in the hot pan and cook for about 2 minutes on each side, or until your degree of doneness.
3. Once cooked, remove ribeyes and pour balsamic glaze into the pan, stirring constantly to scrape up the fond off the bottom of the skillet. Bring to a boil, then remove from heat.
4. Place ½ of the pasta on a plate and pour ½ of the cooked balsamic reduction over the pasta. Place 1 cooked ribeye alongside the pasta, and sprinkle cheese atop the pasta.
5. Repeat for the second plate.
MORE INFO:
ROUSES MARKETS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
- Theodore, AL 36582
- (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
- Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop
- Saraland, AL 36571
- (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd.
- Mobile, AL 36608
- (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
- Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609
- Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Orange Beach, AL 36561
- 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.