Chef Chris Metzger with Heron Lakes Country Club stops by Studio 10 to whip up this delicious creamy chicken risotto dish!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups Arborio rice
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 diced medium onion
- 2 tablespoons white wine, such as chardonnay
- 6 cups chicken stock
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 diced medium tomato
- fresh basil
- grilled chicken breast
STEPS:
In a medium pot begin to heat the chicken stock and bring to below a simmer. Meanwhile, in a large sized pot melt butter and saute onions. Cook the onions until they get a little color, they should be slightly browned. Deglaze with white wine and scrape the pan to get all the flavoring! Add the Arborio rice to lightly toast. Begin to add chicken stock to the rice until covered. Simmer until all liquid is absorbed. Continue to add chicken stock to keep the rice moist as it is soaked in. Once all the stock is incorporated finish with cream, basil, and diced tomato and mix well. This dish is very versatile and pairs well with most meats, in this recipe I am using a grilled chicken breast.
SPECIAL EVENT:
Heron Lakes is hosting a Thanksgiving brunch November 25, 2021, from 10am-2pm. For reservations, email to events@heronlakescountryclub.com or call the country club.
You can also pick up a hot Thanksgiving dinner to-go with turkey or ham and all the sides. To place your order, email events@heronlakescountryclub.com or give them a call.
ABOUT THE BUSINESS:
- Heron Lakes Country Club
- 3851 Government Blvd.
- Mobile, Alabama 36693
- Main Phone 251-706-6371
- Golf Shop 251-706-6370
- Event Sales Manager 251-706-6372
- heronlakescountryclub.com
