Chef Nino from Rouses shares a delicious side dish for your dinner or family gathering.
INGREDIENTS:
- ½ cup peeled garlic cloves
- 2 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 pounds red bliss potatoes, cut into quarters
- 1 stick unsalted butter
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- 4 tablespoons sour cream
- 1 bunch green onions, finely cut
STEPS:
1. Preheat oven to 325°F.
2. Place the garlic cloves on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with olive oil, salt and pepper, and cover with aluminum foil.
3. Roast the garlic for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and let the garlic cool, then grind it into a paste with a food processor, blender or spoon.
4. Place the potatoes in a saucepan full of cold water and bring to a boil over high heat. Simmer them until they can easily be pierced by a fork, about 20 minutes. Drain and set aside. Cut to desired size and place in a mixing bowl.
5. In another saucepan, over medium heat, melt the butter. When it is melted, pour it over the warm potatoes.
6. Stir the cream and sour cream into the potatoes. Stir the mashed roasted garlic into the potatoes, then mash the potato mixture to your desired texture.
7. Season with salt and sprinkle the top with green onions. Serve immediately.
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
