Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets shares this delicious soup that's rich in veggies and flavor!
INGREDIENTS:
- 8 oz baby bella mushrooms, thinly sliced
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic
- 2 jars roasted red bell peppers, do not drain 2, 15 oz cans stewed tomatoes
- 8 oz bag fresh baby spinach
- 12 oz whole wheat penne pasta, uncooked
- 3/4 cup white wine
- 1 cup vegetable stock
- 1.5 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
STEPS:
Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium high heat. Add mushrooms. Cook for 5-8 minutes until nicely browned. Add kosher salt, black pepper, and dried thyme. Cook for 1 minute. Add wine. Stir to remove bits on bottom of pan.
Add onion, garlic, roasted red bell peppers with liquid, and stewed tomatoes to a blender. Purée until smooth.
Add puréed sauce and vegetable stock to the pot with mushrooms. Stir and simmer for 10 minutes. Add fresh baby spinach. Stir until wilted. Add uncooked pasta. Stir and turn heat to low. Cover pot. Cook for 12-18 minutes until pasta cooked through. Serve hot.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.