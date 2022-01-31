Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup coarsely ground grits
- 3 cups water
- 2 teaspoons salt, plus more to taste
- 2 cups half & half
- 2 pounds Rouses Wild Caught Shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
- 1 pound andouille sausage, cut into ¼-inch slices
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped finely
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped finely
- 1 yellow bell pepper, chopped finely
- 1 cup chopped white onion
- 6 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 stick butter
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup chicken broth
- ½ pound bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
STEPS:
1. Bring water, grits and 2 teaspoons salt to a boil in a heavy saucepan with a lid. Stir in half & half, and simmer until grits are thickened and tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Set aside and keep warm.
2. Sprinkle shrimp with Cajun seasoning. Set aside in a bowl.
3. Place andouille sausage slices in a large skillet over medium heat; fry sausage until browned, 5 to 8 minutes. Stir the green, red and yellow bell peppers, onion and garlic into the andouille drippings in the pan and sauté until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes.
4. Stir shrimp into cooked vegetables and andouille sausage mixture, and stir to combine.
5. Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat; stir in flour to make a smooth paste, or white roux. Turn heat to low and cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture is medium brown in color, about 5 minutes.
6. Pour the butter-flour mixture into the skillet with andouille sausage, shrimp and vegetables. Place the skillet over medium heat and pour in chicken broth, cooked bacon and Worcestershire sauce, cooking and stirring until the sauce thickens and the shrimp become pink, about 10 minutes.
7. Just before serving, mix sharp cheddar cheese into grits until the cheese is melted and the grits are creamy. Serve shrimp mixture over cheese grits.
MORE INFO:
ROUSES MARKETS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
- Theodore, AL 36582
- (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
- Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop
- Saraland, AL 36571
- (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd.
- Mobile, AL 36608
- (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
- Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609
- Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Orange Beach, AL 36561
- 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
