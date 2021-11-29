Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 mirlitons, halved and seeded
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 8 tablespoons butter
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 1 stalk celery, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, seeded and diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
- 1 teaspoon dried sage
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 pound medium wild-caught Gulf shrimp, peeled, deveined and finely chopped
- 1/2 cup lump or claw crabmeat, picked over for shells
- 4 cups diced day-old French bread
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 1/2 teaspoon Creole seasoning
- 1-2 dashes hot sauce
- Salt and black pepper to taste
STEPS:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Rub mirliton halves with olive oil. Place them on a baking sheet, cut side down, and bake until they are fork-tender and easily peeled, about 45 minutes. Set the mirlitons aside to let rest until they are cool enough to handle, then peel and cut them into 1-inch pieces.
- Melt the butter in a large skillet over moderate heat. Add the onion, celery and bell pepper and cook until the onions are translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Increase heat to medium-high, add the rosemary, sage, thyme and shrimp and stir frequently, until shrimp are just cooked, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the crabmeat. Transfer to a large mixing bowl. Stir in the diced mirlitons and French bread. Add chicken stock and season with Creole seasoning, hot sauce, salt and pepper. Stir to combine.
- Spoon the dressing into a large, buttered baking dish and bake until golden brown, 20 to 30 minutes.
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
