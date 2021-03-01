Chef Nino from Rouses shows us this delicious dish you can also make with a healthier twist by using Keto crust.
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons Rouses olive oil
- 3 large garlic cloves, minced
- 1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp, 40 count, shelled and deveined
- 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley (Italian parsley)
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 frozen flatbread or pizza crust of choice, defrosted
- 12 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
STEPS:
1. In a large skillet, melt the butter with the olive oilover medium-low heat. When the butter foaming subsides, stir in the garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is lightly golden, about 7 minutes. Do not let the garlic brown.
2. Increase the heat to medium-high, and add the shrimp and Cajun seasoning. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until they are just pink, turning the shrimp once.
3. Stir in the parsley and lemon juice and cook 1 minute more, or until liquid is reduced by half. Remove from heat and let cool slightly before topping the flatbread with it.
Now to assemble the flatbread!
4. Preheat oven to 350ºF.
5. Spoon shrimp scampi and its sauce evenly over defrosted flatbread or pizza crust. Top with cheese and bake in preheated oven for 12-15 minutes, or until cheese is evenly melted.
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
