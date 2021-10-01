Dr. Mark DeNunzio and Ginny Barberi from the Sons & Daughters of Italy are back on Studio 10 to make Shrimp Scampi Napolitano! It's a recipe they've been perfecting and it's more delicious than ever. You can get this and more delicious food at Festa Italiana coming up in Pensacola (details below).
RECIPE: Shrimp Scampi Napolitano
INGREDIENTS: (Serves 3-4 people)
- 1 lb peeled and deveined headless shrimp (31-35 count is best but 25-30 will work)
- 1 stick of butter (1/4 pound)
- 1/2 cup of light olive oil or canola oil
- 12 cloves of freshly chopped or minced garlic
- 3-4 tbsp. of Canadian Steak Seasoning or Montreal Steak Seasoning
- 3 cups of diced or petite diced canned tomatoes – I use Contadina brand
STEPS:
Saute the chopped/minced garlic in the butter and oil (do not burn the garlic). When the garlic is sautéed, turn up the heat and add the shrimp, the Canadian Steak Seasoning and the diced tomatoes. Continue to cook the shrimp on high until done. Serve over ¾ of a pound (dry weight prior to cooking) of angel hair pasta cooked al dente.
- The Sons and Daghters of Italy in America
- Buona Fortuna Lodge #2835 of Pensacola
- Chef Mark DeNunzio
- www.soibuonafortuna.org
ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION:
We are the Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, Buona Fortuna Lodge #2835 in Pensacola, Florida.
We meet the second Thursday of every month at St. Joseph Church Community Center on 140 W. Government St, Pensacola, FL at 6:00 pm.
For information contact President Patti Russo at (850) 450-1013
Our website is soibuonafortuna.org
Follow us on Facebook- Sons and Daughters of Italy Buona Fortuna Lodge
SPECIAL EVENT:
- 11th Annual Festa Italiana
- October 8-9, 2021; 11am-6pm
- St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 140 W Government Street, Pensacola, FL
- Authentic Italian food & desserts with live music, tarantella dancers, silent auction, heritage & membership booth. Fun for the whole family!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.