Treat Mom to a delicious homemade dinner this Mother's Day! Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets shares one of her favorite dishes, and it's easy to make, too!
INGREDIENTS:
- 10 oz cheese tortellini
- 1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 clove fresh garlic, grated or finely chopped
- 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, shredded
- 1 tsp. creole seasoning, divided
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
STEPS:
Bring a pot of water to a boil.
Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Add shrimp and 1/2 tsp. creole seasoning. Cook for 3-4 minutes until almost cooked through. Remove to a plate.
Add heavy cream, garlic, and 1/2 tsp. creole seasoning to the same skillet. Simmer over medium heat for 5 minutes. Turn off heat and add Parmesan cheese. Stir until melted.
Cook tortellini in boiling water for 2 minutes. Drain.
Add hot pasta to cream sauce. Return shrimp to the pan. Turn heat to low and cook for 1 minute until shrimp is heated through. Serve immediately.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.