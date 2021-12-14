Christmas is a time for family, friends, and sharing delicious food! Erin from Farm Fresh Meats shows us how to cook the perfect medium rare, whole beef tenderloin without any fear of accidentally overcooking it.
Erin says, "Beef tenderloin is often thought of as an intimidating piece of meat to cook if you’re not familiar with how to properly prepare it. There is nothing worse than spending a pretty penny on a beautiful, tender cut of meat just to accidentally overcook it! That is where the amazing sous vide comes in! French for “under vacuum”, sous vide is a method of cooking in which food is placed in a vacuum pack bag and cooked in a water bath at a precisely regulated temperature. The intent is to cook the item evenly, ensuring that the inside is properly cooked without overcooking the outside, and to retain moisture."
RECIPE INGREDIENTS (with amounts):
FOR THE TENDERLOIN:
- (1) Whole Choice or Prime Grade Beef Tenderloin trimmed and tied
- (3) sprigs of fresh rosemary
- (3) sprigs of fresh thyme
- S&P
- garlic powder
- (2) tablespoons butter
EQUIPMENT NEEDED:
- Anova Sous Vide
- (1) XL vacuum pack bag
- large tub or pot to cook the tenderloin in
STEPS:
1. Have your butcher trim and truss a whole beef tenderloin.
2. Season your tenderloin with S&P, garlic powder, fresh rosemary and thyme.
3. Place the whole tenderloin in an XL vacuum pack bag and add 2 tablespoons of butter then seal.
4. Fill your tub or pot full of water until the tenderloin is fully submerged under water.
5. Attach your sous vide to the tub and set to desired internal temperature of the tenderloin.
6. Cook the tenderloin for up to 4 hours, remove from tub and pat dry.
7. Place your griddle or flat top cooker on high heat and sear the tenderloin on all sides until desired crust is formed.
8. Remove from griddle and let the tenderloin rest while covered for 15 minutes.
9. Slice and serve with horseradish cream sauce and au jus for dipping!
BUSINESS INFORMATION:
- Include address, hours, website, and general information about your business.
- Farm Fresh Meats, Inc.
- 22057 State Highway 59 South
- Robertsdale, AL 36567
- 251.947.7385 or 251.947.7386
- www.farmfreshmeatsal.com Facebook: @farmfreshmeats
- M-F 8a-5p, Sat 8a-3p
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.