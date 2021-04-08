Chef Nino from Rouses demonstrates this chimichurri sauce, combining herbs and spices to make a fresh topping for your steak!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 steaks of choice, about 2 pounds total
- 1 packed cup of washed, stemmed Italian flat-leaf parsley
- 1 packed cup of washed, stemmed fresh cilantro
- ½ cup of washed fresh mint leaves
- 6 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, or more to taste
- ½ teaspoon black pepper, or to taste
- ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 cup Rouses Olive Oil
- ⅓ cup distilled white vinegar
- ¼ cup water, as needed
STEPS:
If cooking steaks on the grill, heat grill to high. If baking the steaks, preheat oven
to 425ºF.
Combine the parsley, cilantro, mint and garlic in a food processor, and finely
chop. Add salt, black pepper and red pepper flakes, and process to blend. Add
the oil, vinegar and water (as needed), and continue processing to make a thick
sauce.
Place the steaks in a baking dish just large enough to hold the meat; pour half of
the sauce over the meat, then turn meat over in dish until it’s coated with the
sauce. Refrigerate, covered, for 1 hour.
Grill steaks over high heat for 2-3 minutes each side. If baking steaks, place
them on a sheet pan and put in the oven; cook for 2-4 minutes on each side, or
to your desired degree of doneness.
Before serving, pour remainder of sauce over cooked meat.
MORE INFO:
ROUSES MARKETS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
- Theodore, AL 36582
- (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
- Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop
- Saraland, AL 36571
- (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd.
- Mobile, AL 36608
- (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
- Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609
- Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Orange Beach, AL 36561
- 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.