Christa with The Lighthouse Bakery on Dauphin Island stops by Studio 10 to make this delicious sweet treat! She's also telling us about a free Back-to-School Summer Splash (details under recipe).
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 cups unbleached flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Dash of freshly ground nutmeg, optional
- 1 cup canola oil
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 2 cups sugar
- 4 cups chopped strawberries
- 1 cup freshly chopped pecans, optional
- Streusel Topping (optional):
- 1 cup sugar
- 3/4 cup flour
- 1/4 cup butter
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine first 5 (dry) ingredients; set aside.
Combine oil, eggs, and sugar; mix until creamy.
Add dry ingredients, mixing until just moistened. Stir in strawberries and pecans by hand. Measure into greased and floured muffin tins to two-thirds full.
Top with streusel topping, if desired. Bake until toothpick comes out clean, 20-25 minutes.
BUSINESS INFO:
- The Lighthouse Bakery
- 919 Chaumont Avenue, Dauphin Island, AL
- 251-861-2253
- Click here for Facebook
SPECIAL EVENT INFO:
- Back-to-School Summer Splash
- Sponsored by the Town of Dauphin Island
- Saturday, August 7, 2021; Noon-4:00pm
- At Water Tower Plaza, Dauphin Island
- Free Admission
- Bring water gun for a friendly "fight". Enjoy water slide, water obstacle course, and splash pad & wading pool for toddlers.
- First 100 kids will get a free Sno-Cone from Kona Ice
