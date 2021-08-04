Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets shows us a summertime treat packed with fruit that's fresh and flavorful this season.
INGREDIENTS:
Fruit Filling:
- 4 nectarines, sliced
- 1 lb. strawberries, sliced
- 1 lb. blueberries
- 6 oz. blackberries
- zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 tbsp. cornstarch
Crisp Topping:
- 1.5 cups oats
- 1 cup flour
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 12 tbsp. butter, melted
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. vanilla
STEPS:
Fruit Filling:
Combine fruit, lemon zest and lemon juice together in a bowl. In a separate bowl whisk together cinnamon, sugar, and cornstarch. Gently combine the cinnamon sugar mixture with the fruit.
Crisp Topping:
Combine oats, flour, brown sugar, and kosher salt together in a bowl. Stir in melted butter and vanilla.
Butter a 9x9 baking dish. Pour fruit mixture in the baking dish. Top the fruit with the crisp topping. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes until bubbly.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
