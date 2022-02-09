Switch up your Taco Tuesday with this pasta recipe from Lucy Greer with Greer's Markets!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1.25 lbs. ground chuck
- 1/2 red onion, chopped small
- 1 yellow bell pepper, chopped small
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped small
- 1.5 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. chili powder
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 tsp. cumin
- 1/2 tsp. oregano
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 15 oz salsa
- 8 oz tomato sauce
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 15 oz black beans, drained and rinsed
- 12 oz bow tie pasta, uncooked
STEPS:
Heat a large pot over medium high heat. Add ground Chuck, red onion, and bell peppers. Add kosher salt, chili powder, black pepper, cumin, oregano, and garlic powder. Cook for 10 minutes until meat is cooked through.
Add salsa, tomato sauce, black beans, and vegetable broth. Stir in uncooked bow tie pasta. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes until pasta is cooked through. Top with your choice of toppings: shredded cheese, green onions, sour cream, etc.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.