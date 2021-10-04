Chef Nino from Rouses Markets shares this fresh guac recipe that's sure to be the hit of your next tailgate or party!
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 ripe avocados, peeled, pitted and cut into ⅛-inch pieces
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ cup diced white onion
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 vine-ripened tomatoes (you can substitute cherry or grape), diced
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh garlic
- 1 jalapeño, seeds and membrane removed and finely diced
- Chips of your choice
STEPS:
1. In a large bowl mix together the avocados, lime juice and salt. Add the onion, cilantro, tomatoes, garlic, and jalapeño, and mix gently to combine. Refrigerate 1 hour for best flavor, or serve immediately with chips.
MORE INFO:
ROUSES MARKETS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
- Theodore, AL 36582
- (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
- Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop
- Saraland, AL 36571
- (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd.
- Mobile, AL 36608
- (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
- Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609
- Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Orange Beach, AL 36561
- 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
