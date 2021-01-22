Alec Naman from Naman's Catering is on the Studio 10 grill! Alec grilled up an impressive feast of tenderloin, lamb, chicken, shrimp, pineapple and veggies. So delicious! Get Alec's recipes below for grilled teriyaki shrimp and garlicky grilled orange chicken, along with contact information for Naman's Catering.
Garlicky Grilled Orange Chicken
INGREDIENTS: (serves 6)
- 2 medium whole chickens, about 3 ½ pounds each
- 1½ cups fresh orange juice
- 1 small white onion
- 8 cloves garlic, peeled and roughly chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaf
- 1/2 teaspoon marjoram
- 1/2 teaspoon oregano
- 4 bay leaves, broken
- 1 teaspoon sea salt, or to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- splash of oil
- grilled green onions (optional garnish)
STEPS:
Use a large knife to split the chickens down the middle into two halves.
Rinse well and pat dry with paper towels.
Place the chickens in a large bowl or two large plastic food bags.
Purée the orange juice, onion, garlic, herbs, and spices in a food processor or blender. Pour over the chickens and rub to coat them thoroughly.
Cover tightly or close the bags and refrigerate at least 4 hours (or, preferably overnight), turning the chickens several times.
Prepare a charcoal grill or heat a gas grill to medium.
Remove the chickens from the marinade.
Lightly spray the chickens with oil and place them on the grill skin side up.
Cover and grill for 20 minutes. Baste chickens with marinade, and then turn chickens over.
Continue grilling, basting occasionally with the remaining marinade, until thigh juices run clear when pierced with a knife, 15–25 minutes more.
Remove the chickens to a cutting board and cut each in half.
Serve garnished with grilled green onions, if you wish.
Grilled Teriyaki Shrimp
INGREDIENTS: (4 servings)
- 1¼ pounds large shrimp, peeled (tails left on) and deveined
- 1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons Teriyaki Sauce/Marinade
- 1/2 medium fresh pineapple, peeled, cored, and cut into 1 inch cubes
- 2 red bell peppers, seeded and cut into 1x1 inch square slices
- 4 cups cooked white rice
- 4 scallions, sliced on the diagonal
STEPS:
Place the shrimp in a large zip-close plastic bag and pour in 1/4 cup of marinade. Seal the bag, squeezing out the air; turn to coat the shrimp. Refrigerate, turning the bag occasionally, at least 2 hours.
Spray the grill rack with nonstick spray. If using wooden skewers, soak 8 (12 inch) skewers in cold water. Preheat the grill.
Drain and discard the marinade. Alternately thread the shrimp, pineapple, and bell peppers on 8 wooden or metal skewers. Grill the kebabs 5 inches from the heat, turning frequently, until the shrimp are cooked through, 12-15 minutes. Serve over the rice, sprinkled with the remaining 2 tablespoons teriyaki marinade and the scallions.
MORE INFO:
Naman's Catering
251-473-3900
Be sure to check out Naman's Valentines specials and Mardi Gras party menus!
