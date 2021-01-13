Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets has a healthy & flavorful soup recipe that will warm you up during these chilly days.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb. ground turkey
- 1 onion, diced small
- 1 yellow bell pepper, diced small
- 1 large sweet potato, peeled, diced in 1 inch cubes
- 5-6 oz fresh spinach
- 4 oz can diced chilies
- 14.5 oz can diced tomatoes
- 14.5 oz can fire roasted tomatoes
- 15 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 48 oz chicken broth
- 2 tbsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
STEPS:
Heat a large soup pot over medium high heat. Add ground turkey and cook for 5 minutes. Add onion, bell pepper, sweet potato, chili powder, ground cumin, garlic powder, kosher salt, and black pepper. Cook for 5 minutes.
Add both cans of diced tomatoes, green chilies, and chicken broth. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer. Simmer for 20-25 minutes until sweet potatoes are fork tender. Add fresh spinach and stir until wilted. Serve hot.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
