Chef Nino from Rouses has a fresh, healthy dish that's great as a salad, side dish or appetizer. It's also delicious on tortilla chips!
INGREDIENTS:
- ½ white onion, finely chopped
- ¼ red bell pepper
- ¼ yellow bell pepper
- ¼ green bell pepper
- ¼ orange bell pepper
- 1 bunch green onions, finely chopped
- ½ bunch fresh cilantro, chopped
- 2 jalapeños, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon granulated garlic
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, finely chopped
- 1 can black beans, drained
- 1 can black-eyed peas, drained
- 1 can white corn, drained
- 1 cup first cold pressed olive oil
- ⅓ cup red wine vinegar
- ½ lemon, juiced
- 1 teaspoon Italian herb blend (dried)
STEPS:
1. In a medium mixing bowl combine first 14 ingredients, and mix completely.
2. Make dressing in a separate small mixing bowl: Pour olive oil slowly into the bowl, then add red wine vinegar. Whisk olive oil and red wine vinegar briskly for about 2 minutes, then add lemon juice and Italian herbs. Whisk again until all is incorporated. Pour liberally over the mixed vegetables and stir to incorporate.
