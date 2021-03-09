Chef Gaye from Tony Chachere's joins us to make some delicious creamy, spicy shrimp tacos using Tony Chachere's seasoning and fry mix.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 1/2 pounds medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 cup Tony’s Fish Fry Mix
- 1 cup Panko crumbs
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup milk
- 12 6-inch corn tortillas, heated and kept warm or, you can quick fry.
- Bang Bang Sauce:
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons chili sauce
- 1/2 tablespoon honey
- 2 teaspoons hot sauce
- 2 teaspoons No Salt Tony Chachere’s Seasoning
- Coleslaw:
- 2 cups shredded coleslaw mix
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons mustard
- 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 teaspoons Tony Chachere's Seasoning
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- 1 teaspoon sweetener
- -Mix all ingredients
STEPS:
Preheat oil to 375 degrees. Mix Panko crumbs and Tony’s Fish Fry. Mix egg and milk. Dredge shrimp through dry mixture.
Deep fry until shrimp float to top.
Place shrimp in a bowl and pour sauce on top. Shake bowl to coat. Place three shrimp on each tortilla. Top with 1/4 cup coleslaw and radishes.
Tony Chachere's has an extensive line of products, from seasoning mixes and fry mixes to marinades and salad dressings.
To learn more and order products, visit www.tonychachere.com.
You can also get a FREE Tony's cookbook packed with Cajun recipes.
To order your free book, call 1-888-827-3653 OR 1-888-8CREOLE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.