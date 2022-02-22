Chef Gaye Sandoz from Tony Chachere's visits Studio 10 to whip up some Mardi Gras party favorites your friends and family will love!
Tony Chachere’s Best Ever Jambalaya
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 lbs chicken thighs, cut up into 2 inch pieces and sautéed or 3-4 cups rotisserie chicken, cut up
- 12 oz smoked sausage, sliced
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 4 whole onions, chopped
- 4 whole garlic cloves, minced
- 2 whole celery stalks, chopped
- 2 whole bell pepper, chopped
- 2 teaspoons smoke flavor
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- 3 tablespoons Tony’s Bold Creole Seasoning
- 3 cups parboiled long grain Rice
- 6 cups water or salt free chicken broth
STEPS:
Sauté chicken and sausage browning a bit. Take out of pan. Melt butter. Add onions, garlic, celery and bell pepper. Sauté until soft. Add long grain rice, chicken, smoke flavor, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, Tony’s seasoning and sausage.
Tony’s Delish Parm Cheese Bread
This bread can be served as an appetizer or with your meal. Best bread ever!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 loaves Pepperidge Farm French Bread or 1 large loaf braided bread
- 2 sticks butter
- Tony Chachere's Bold Seasoning
- 2 cups fresh grated Parmesan cheese
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 425. Put foil on baking pan. Place bread on foil.
Slice bread down the middle but not all the way through. Slice horizontally 1/2 inch apart.
Slice stick of butter down the middle. Slice Across 1/8 Inch apart. Place pats of butter in between slices of bread. Sprinkle with Tony's Bold Seasoning. Place grated cheese on top.
Pull up sides of foil but do not cover top of bread. Bake for 10 minutes. Turn down 350 degrees. Bake 20 minutes more. Turn oven off and leave bread in until serving time.
ABOUT TONY'S:
For more information on products and to find some great recipes, visit tonychachere.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.