Chef Jonavin with Thrive shows us a simple sauce to take your steak to the next level!
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 tablespoons truffle butter
- 1/2 cup diced shallots
- 1/2 cup whiskey
- 1/2 cup beef stock or broth
- Dash of salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 to 1/2 cup heavy cream
STEPS:
- Cook the shallots in the 3 tablespoons butter in a skillet over medium heat for a few minutes. When the onions are brown, turn off the burner temporarily so you won't have a large fire in your kitchen. Or yourself.
- Pour in the whiskey. As soon as it evaporates, turn the burner on medium-high heat and pour in the beef stock. Add salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste, then allow the mixture to bubble up and reduce by half.
- Whisk in the remaining tablespoon of butter, then reduce the heat to low. Whisk in 1/4 cup to 1/2 cup cream, according to your taste. Allow the sauce to simmer and thicken for a few minutes.
- Serve with some prime beef! Let’s Go!
SPECIAL EVENT INFORMATION:
January 8th, 2022
5:30pm to 8:30pm
At the Exploreum
There will be guest chefs working alongside some of our most talented kid chefs for a “mystery basket” style cooking challenge. Admission includes endless charcuterie, and chicken nuggets and fruit for the kiddos.
CONTACT: Thrive by Chef Jonavin
251-219-0226
Chef Jonavin Murray
Private Chef and Artisan Creating amazing food and now designing and creating kitchen supplies for the home Chef. We create for celebrities, resorts, realtors, and for private homes. Chef Jonavin creates an experience unlike any other offering the best on the coast.
Mobile, Alabama based Private Chef Jonavin was used to creating beauty and flavor on a plate but when the pandemic and a couple hurricanes hit it left him looking for a new place to pour his energy into. He transferred his same love and craftsmanship into creating designer kitchen supplies. As a chef he ensures all the pieces are functional and durable. As an artist he hand crafts each piece to ensure quality and beauty. Creating for Celebrities and home chefs alike. The most important thing he hopes is his tools allow others to not only create but Thrive.
#1 Designer Artisanal Kitchen Supplies on the Gulf Coast
