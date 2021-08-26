Chef Nino from Rouses whips up a turkey chili that's healthy, hearty, and perfect for when the temperatures cool off.
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 pounds Butterball ground turkey
- 3 stalks celery, diced • 2 large onions, diced
- 1 large bell pepper, diced
- 1 (10-ounce) can diced Rouses Tomatoes with Green Chilies
- 2 (15-ounce) cans Rouses tomato sauce
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (15- to 16-ounce) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (4-ounce) can diced green chiles
- 1 (12-ounce) dark beer, like Abita Amber
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- ½ cup Rouses chili powder
- ¼ cup Rouses ground cumin
- ⅛ cup Rouses ground paprika
- Pinch of Rouses cayenne
- 1 (14-ounce) can beef broth
- Rouses salt and pepper, to taste
- FOR SERVING:
- 1 cup Rouses shredded Cheddar Cheese or Mexican Blend
- Sour cream
- 1 cup chopped white onions
- Saltine crackers
STEPS:
1. In a large heavy pot over medium-high heat, brown turkey. Add celery, onions and bell pepper, and sauté until tender.
2. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a low boil, stirring often. Cover pot, lower to a simmer and cook for at least 3 hours, stirring occasionally.
3. Taste and adjust seasonings, if needed. Serve hot with cheese, sour cream and onions for garnish and with saltine crackers on the side.
MORE INFO:
ROUSES MARKETS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
- Theodore, AL 36582
- (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
- Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop
- Saraland, AL 36571
- (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd.
- Mobile, AL 36608
- (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
- Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609
- Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Orange Beach, AL 36561
- 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.