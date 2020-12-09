This delicious dish from Rouses' Chef Nino features turkey, ham and provolone, rolled up and lightly breaded.
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 turkey cutlets
- 4 thin slices low-fat smoked ham
- 4 thin slices low-fat provolone or fontina cheese
- Kosher salt, to taste
- Cracked black pepper, to taste
- 1 small container Italian bread crumbs
- 4 fresh sage leaves, finely cut
- Kitchen string
STEPS:
1. Preheat oven to 375ºF.
2. Place each turkey cutlet between two sheets of plastic wrap and pound with a meat mallet to a ¼-inch thickness, or even thinner if you prefer. Season lightly with salt and pepper.
3. Top each pounded turkey cutlet with a slice of ham, then a slice of cheese. Lightly dust each cutlet with bread crumbs. Place cut sage leaves on each. Roll each turkey slice up tightly into an “involtini,” and tie in place at each end with kitchen string.
4. Roll each involtini in the bread crumbs to coat. On a greased baking dish arrange involtini a little apart from each other so that they are not touching. Bake in the preheated oven for 40-45 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165ºF. Carefully remove string before serving.
ROUSES MARKETS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
- Theodore, AL 36582
- (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
- Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop
- Saraland, AL 36571
- (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd.
- Mobile, AL 36608
- (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
- Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609
- Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Orange Beach, AL 36561
- 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
