FOR CAJUN SEARED TURKEY TENDERLOIN:
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 (24 ounce) Butterball turkey tenderloin
- 4 tablespoons Cajun blackened seasoning
- 4 tablespoons Rouse’s Olive Oil
- Heavy-duty aluminum foil, cut to 18 inches long
STEPS:
Prepare tenderloin by coating it with olive oil and generously seasoning with Cajun seasoning. Place it directly into a hot skillet and sear for 2 minutes on each side, turning once. (This sears the seasoning into the meat to enhance flavor.)
Remove tenderloin from skillet and place on sheet of aluminum foil. Spread residual olive oil from skillet over entire tenderloin, then wrap tenderloin tightly in foil.
Cook on indirect heat on hot grill for 45 minutes (turning every 10 minutes), or until internal temperature reaches 155ºF.
To roast rather than grill:
Preheat oven to 350ºF.
Prepare tenderloin the same way as for grilling by searing it in a skillet, then coating with the oil from the pan and wrapping in foil.
Place wrapped seared tenderloin in the preheated oven and cook for 1 hour, or until internal temperature reaches 155ºF.
Remove tenderloin from oven. Let rest a few minutes before slicing. Top slices with Cucumber Jalapeño Relish (recipe below) just prior to serving.
FOR CUCUMBER JALAPEÑO RELISH:
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 jalapeños, diced, with seeds and membrane removed
- ½ small red bell pepper, diced
- ½ small yellow bell pepper, diced
- ½ small red onion, diced
- 2 medium-sized cucumbers, peeled and diced
- ½ cup seasoned rice wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon habanero pepper sauce
- 1 tablespoon first cold pressed olive oil
- 2 tablespoons freshly chopped cilantro
- ¼ teaspoon kosher or sea salt
STEPS:
In a medium mixing bowl combine all ingredients. Let the relish mix chill for one hour before serving over grilled (or roasted) tenderloin.
MORE INFO:
ROUSES MARKETS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
- Theodore, AL 36582
- (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
- Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop
- Saraland, AL 36571
- (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd.
- Mobile, AL 36608
- (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
- Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609
- Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Orange Beach, AL 36561
- 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
