Erin from Farm Fresh Meats is back on Studio 10 with another delicious meal idea!
Erin says, "It’s that time of year again!! School is back in full swing and our schedules are JAM PACKED!! It’s important that you put a delicious dinner on the table each night that doesn’t take much time or thought to put together. At Farm Fresh Meats, it is our job to help you do just that! So, how can we help, you might ask?? MEAT PACKAGES!! That’s right! Farm Fresh Meats offers (2) standard packages that can be custom tailored to you and your family’s needs! Today’s recipe utilizes the fresh ground beef that we grind daily, as well as our beautiful Farm Fresh bacon and… **drum roll please** our all-natural beef tallow!! We will be putting together a delicious patty melt made with (2) smash patties, an onion and bacon jam, our secret burger sauce, white American cheese and mild cheddar all sandwiched between two thick slices of rye bread! Alongside our patty melt will be the most delicious deep fried, beef fat French fries! Prepare for flavor explosions and a very happy family!"
RECIPE:
*How Many Servings: 4
*Prep Time: 30 minutes
*Cook Time: 30-45 minutes
*Difficulty Level (Beginner, Intermediate or Expert): Beginner
INGREDIENTS:
For the patty melt:
- - (8) 1/6 lb. balls of 80/20 ground beef
- - (2) sweet onions – sliced
- - (1) lb. shaved Farm Fresh bacon
- - (4) slices of white American cheese
- - (4) slices of mild cheddar
- - (8) slices thick, sliced rye bread
- - Secret Burger Sauce (1/3 cup mayo, 1/3 cup ketchup, 1 heaping tablespoon of sweet pickle relish, 1 cap full of white vinegar, 1 tablespoon sugar, 1 teaspoon Greek seasoning, S&P to taste)
- Make your burger sauce the night before you plan to make your melts. This will give the sauce time to intensify and it will explode with flavor! I dip my fries in this sauce, too!!
For the Fries:
- - (1) 1.5 lb. tub of fresh beef tallow
- - (2) Russet baking potatoes, cut in to shoestring fries
- - Sea salt for finishing
STEPS:
1. The night before cooking the fries, peel your potatoes and cut them in to shoestring style fries. Once cut, place the fries in a bowl of ice water and soak overnight. You definitely don’t want to miss this step… soaking the fries in cold water removes excess potato starch which prevents fries from sticking together and helps achieve maximum crispiness! If you don’t have time to do this step the night before, soaking the fries for at least an hour will suffice.
2. Next, prepare your onion and bacon jam. Slice two, large sweet onions and add to a non-stick skillet with a tablespoon of olive oil. Once the onions begin to cook, add in your shaved bacon and cook low and slow for at least 30 minutes. You want to end up with a crispy, jam-like consistency. After you have reached your desired doneness, remove from pan and set aside.
3. Remove your (8) 1/6 lb. balls of ground beef from the fridge and cook them one at a time in the same skillet that you cooked your jam in. Turn the heat to high and place (1) ball in to the skillet. Using parchment paper and a heavy, weighted press; firmly press the burger for 30 seconds. Remove press, flip burger and continue to cook for another 15 seconds or until the burger is cooked through. Remove the burger from the pan and set aside. Continue the same process for the other 7 patties.
4. Once all of your patties are cooked, it’s time to assemble the melts. On a cutting board, place two pieces of rye bread and top each slice with secret sauce. Next, add a good amount of onion and bacon jam, your first beef patty, one slice of American cheese, the next beef patty, one slice of mild cheddar and more onion and bacon jam. Top with the other piece of rye and set aside until all of your sandwiches are assembled.
5. Slather one side of each melt with mayonnaise and place the mayo side down in to a medium-high heat, non-stick skillet. While the first side is cooking, slather the other side of your melt with mayo. Once the first side is crispy, flip the melt and then press it down firmly with your weighted press. Flip the sandwich a few more times to ensure everything is hot and gooey on the inside and that you have a nice crust on the outside. Keep your melts in a 250-degree oven to keep them warm while you prepare the fries.
6. Remove your fries from the cold water and pat them completely dry with a dish towel.
7. In a deep pan, on medium heat, melt your beef tallow until there are no more solids and you have a crystal-clear liquid. Bring your tallow up to 350 degrees and then, in batches, cook your fries for 10-15 minutes or until your doneness/crispiness level is reached. Drain on paper towels, sprinkle with sea salt and serve alongside your patty melt! Put extra secret sauce on the side for dipping and ENJOY!!!
BUSINESS INFO:
- Farm Fresh Meats, Inc.
- 22057 State Highway 59 South
- Robertsdale, AL 36567
- 251.947.7385 or 251.947.7386
- www.farmfreshmeatsal.com Facebook: @farmfreshmeats
- Tuesday-Friday 8a-5p, Sat 8a-3p
Farm Fresh Meats Custom Meat Packages:
Package #1: ($120 - $125)
- - (5) lbs. Ground Beef
- - (2) Ribeye Steaks
- - (3) lbs. Pork Chops
- - (1) Chuck Roast
- - (2) lbs. Smoked Sausage
Package #2: ($200 - $220)
- - (5) lbs. Ground Beef
- - (2) Ribeye Steaks
- - (5) lbs. Pork Chops
- - (2) NY Strip Steaks
- - (1) Shoulder Roast
- - (4) lbs. Smoked Sausage
- - (2) lbs. Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts
All packages allow substitutions!!!
