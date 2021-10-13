Lucy Greer with Greer's Markets continues our pumpkin series for the month of October!
INGREDIENTS:
- 16-20 stuffed pasta, such as ravioli or tortellini
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped small
- 1 yellow bell pepper, chopped small
- 1 orange bell pepper, chopped small
- 1 small red onion, chopped small
- 1 bunch asparagus, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 15 oz alfredo sauce
- 1 cup pure pumpkin puree
- ¾ cup milk
- 2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
STEPS:
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add bell peppers, onion, 1 tsp. kosher salt and black pepper. Cook for 10 minutes until softened.
Add alfredo sauce, pumpkin, milk, 1 tsp. kosher salt, cayenne pepper and pumpkin pie spice to the skillet with the vegetables. Stir until well combined. Simmer on medium heat for 5-10 minutes.
Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 2 minutes. Add asparagus in with pasta and continue to cook for 1.5 minutes. Drain pasta and asparagus.
Add drained pasta and asparagus to the skillet with sauce. Stir until pasta is coated and simmer 2 minutes Serve hot.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
