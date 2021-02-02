Chef Weston Simpson from Bay Gourmet shows us a delectable chocolate dessert that's perfect to make for Valentine's Day or any time! Don't miss Chef Weston's Valentine's Wine Dinner with Domke Market (info below).
Whipped Chocolate Mousse
INGREDIENTS:
- 3/4 cup heavy cream
- 3 ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped
- Ice water bath
- 5 egg whites
- 3 tablespoons sugar
STEPS:
In a saucepan on medium-low heat, melt the cream and chocolate in a double boiler metal bowl, stirring until smooth. Place the bowl into a large bowl of ice water to cool the chocolate, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes.
Using an electric mixer with a whisk attachment, whip the egg whites on medium speed until foamy, about 1 minute. With the machine on, gradually whisk in the sugar and beat until stiff but still peaks form.
Transfer the cooled chocolate to a large mixing bowl. Add one-quarter of the egg whites to the chocolate, folding with a rubber spatula just until no streaks remain. Fold in the remaining egg white mixture in the same manner. Divide the mousse among individual serving portions or bowl and refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to overnight.
Grand Marnier Sauce
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup fresh orange juice
- 1.5 cup sugar
- 2 tbsp Grand Marnier
STEPS:
Bring orange juice, sugar, and Grand Marnier to a simmer in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir until sugar is melted and sauce is thicker. Transfer for a storage container to cool and serve.
SPECIAL EVENT:
- Valentine's Wine Dinner w/ Chef Weston Simpson & Domke Market
- Friday, February 12, 2021/ 6:30pm
- Domke Market
- 720 Schillinger Road S., Mobile, AL
- For tickets: domkemarket.com
- Find event on Facebook
For more information on Bay Gourmet Catering, visit www.baygourmetcatering.com or Facebook.
