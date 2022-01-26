Lucy Greer with Greer's Markets shares a great recipe to warm you up during these colder days!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 large onion, chopped small
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1.5 tsp. ground cumin
- 1/4 tsp. chipotle chili powder
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tbsp. chopped garlic
- 7 oz can green chilies
- 15 oz can green enchilada sauce
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 2 cups cooked shredded chicken
- 1 cup frozen corn
- 4 oz cream cheese, softened
- 2 cans white kidney beans, drained and rinsed
STEPS:
Heat olive oil in a soup pot over medium high heat. Add onion, onion powder, smoked paprika, cumin, chipotle chili powder, black pepper, and kosher salt. Cook for 8-10 minutes until onions soften. Add chopped garlic, and cook for 1 minute.
Add green chilies, green enchilada sauce, and chicken broth. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer.
Drain and rinse kidney beans. Place 1 cup of beans in a food processor with 1 cup of liquid from the soup pot. Purée until smooth. Add the puréed beans and the remaining beans to the soup pot. Stir and simmer for 15 minutes.
Add corn and cream cheese. Stir until melted. Stir in cooked chicken. Serve hot.
Optional garnishes: fresh lime juice, cilantro, sour cream, shredded cheese and tortilla chips.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.