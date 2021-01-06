We're so excited to have Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets back on Studio 10 every Wednesday! Today's recipe is a shortcut dish the entire family will love.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups cooked rotisserie chicken, shredded
- 22 oz frozen cheese ravioli
- 15 oz can artichoke hearts, chopped
- 2 cups fresh spinach
- 3 cups whole milk
- 3 tbsp. butter
- 3 tbsp. flour
- 2 cups white cheddar cheese, shredded
- 15 oz ricotta cheese
- 1/4 cup parmesan cheese
- zest of 1 lemon
- 1 3/4 tsp. kosher salt, divided
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper, divided
STEPS:
Heat a large pot over medium heat. Add butter and allow to melt. Whisk in flour. Cook for 1 minute while whisking constantly. Whisk in milk. Increase heat to medium high. Bring to a gentle boil. Sauce will begin to thicken. Once sauce is gently boiling and thickened, turn off heat. Whisk in white cheddar cheese, 1 tsp. kosher salt, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Whisk until smooth and cheese is melted.
Add fresh spinach to cheese sauce and stir until wilted. Stir in cooked chicken and artichoke hearts. Turn heat back on to low if needed to fully wilt spinach and incorporate chicken and artichokes.
In a small bowl add ricotta cheese, lemon zest, 3/4 tsp. kosher salt, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Stir.
Spray a 9x13 baking dish with non stick spray. Place half of the frozen ravioli in a single layer on the bottom. Evenly spread half of the chicken, spinach, and artichoke cheese mixture over the ravioli. Then add half of the ricotta mixture and spread evenly.
Add the rest of the frozen ravioli in a single layer. Spread the rest of the ricotta mixture on the ravioli. Pour the rest of the chicken, spinach, and artichoke cheese mixture over the top and spread evenly. Sprinkle parmesan cheese over the top.
Bake at 350 for 55 minutes until nicely browned and bubbly.
Serves 6.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
