Grilled Mahi w/ Sauteed Tomatoes & Spinach
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 mahi mahi steaks, 6 ounces each
- 2 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 small purple onion, thinly sliced
- 2 cloves garlic
- salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
- 2 large tomatoes, peeled, seeded and chopped
- 1 pound fresh spinach
- 2 fresh lemons, squeezed
STEPS:
Pat steaks dry, brush with 1 tsp olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper and grill over medium hot coals.
Use remaining 1 tsp of olive oil to coat the bottom of a skillet.
Sauté onion and garlic with salt and pepper until onion is translucent and garlic has begun to color.
Add tomatoes; cook until they begin to glisten.
Add spinach, tossing to blend.
Adjust salt and pepper and serve over the grilled fish.
Serves 4
Grilled Tuna Niçoise Salad
INGREDIENTS:
- Vinaigrette:
- 2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar
- 1 tablespoon fresh tarragon, chopped
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 small shallot, minced
- 3/4 cup olive oil
- sea salt, to taste
- ground pepper, to taste
- Tuna:
- 16 ounces fresh tuna steak
- olive oil cooking spray
- Salad:
- 1/2 pound green beans, trimmed, blanched
- 1½ pounds small new potatoes
- 1/2 cup red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup pitted Niçoise olives
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 egg, hard boiled, peeled and quartered (optional)
STEPS:
In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, tarragon, Dijon and shallot.
Slowly whisk in olive oil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Marinate tuna for 30 minutes in 1/4 cup vinaigrette. Spray grill with olive oil cooking spray.
Preheat grill to medium heat. Grill tuna until cooked through, approximately 5–7 minutes on each side. Let tuna rest for 2 minutes. Slice tuna and set aside.
Blanch the green bean and dress with 1/8 cup vinaigrette. Boil the potatoes until tender, about 12 minutes, and dress with 1/4 cup vinaigrette.
To arrange salad on one large serving platter, place individual salad ingredients and tuna in separate mounds on the plate.
Drizzle with vinaigrette.
Serves 4 to 6
