The ladies from Punta Clara Kitchen share their recipe for rich chocolate glaze to pour or drizzle on your favorite pound cake. They're also showing off more of the sweet treats you can pick up at the store in Point Clear, AL.
Chocolate Glaze
INGREDIENTS:
2 cups sugar
1 stick (½ cup) margarine
2 tsp vanilla
½ cup cocoa
½ cup evaporated milk
STEPS:
Stir sugar, margarine, cocoa and milk together in a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Boil one minute. Add vanilla and beat until it reaches the consistency desired.
