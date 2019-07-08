April, the dietitian for Rouses Markets, shares a fresh, healthy dish featuring Brussels sprouts, carrots and dill tossed with Parmesan cheese.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups fresh Brussels sprouts cut into fourths
- 2 cups fresh baby carrots
- 4-6 sprigs fresh dill
- 4 Tbsp Rouses organic Sicilian extra virgin olive oil
- 3 Tbsp Rouses grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tsp Rouses garlic powder
- 2 pinches of salt
- 2 pinches black pepper
STEPS:
1. In a large mixing bowl, combine Brussels sprouts, baby carrots and dill.
2. Top the mixture with olive oil and toss evenly until all vegetables are coated.
3. Add Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, salt and pepper and toss until well combined.
4. Cover the mixture with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator overnight.
5. The next day, preheat oven to 375F and bake 30 minutes on lower rack. Remove it from the oven and let stand 5 minutes and serve.
