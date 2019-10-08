Erin from Farm Fresh Meats shares this beautiful dish that will get you in the mood for fall! The recipe uses wonton wrappers for the ravioli, making for the perfect size and texture. The quick brown butter and sage sauce takes this dish to the next level!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 pound Farm Fresh bacon, chopped
- 1/2 sweet onion, diced
- 1 tablespoon garlic, chopped
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 cup butter
- salt & pepper to taste
- garlic powder to taste
- 1 whole butternut squash, skin removed, and chopped in 1-inch cubes
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 package store bought wonton wrappers
- 1 handful fresh sage
- 1/2 cup ricotta cheese
- 1/2 mascarpone cheese
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Remove the skin and seeds from one whole butternut squash and cut into one-inch cubes. Place squash on a sheet pan and coat with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast in the oven for 15 minutes on one side, toss, and roast for 15 minutes on the other side. You want some brown char on the edges of your squash. Char=flavor!
While squash is roasting, saute onion, garlic, salt and pepper in olive oil until caramelized, adding one tablespoon of butter at the end.
In a mixing bowl, combine squash, onion and garlic, and mix until smooth but still somewhat chunky. Once desired consistency is met, add in riccota, Parmesan and mascarpone and mix until fully incorporated.
Remove one wonton wrapper from package, wet two edges of the wrapper with water and fill with one tablespoon of squash mixture. Fold over the side of the wrapper that is dry to meet the wet edges and tightly seal the ravioli with your fingers. Your ravioli should have the shape of a triangle. Place on parchment paper and repeat until desired amount of raviolis have been made.
Brown bacon in a skillet until crisp, drain on a paper towel and set aside.
In another skillet, bring one cup of butter to a simmer until you see brown bits forming on the bottom of the pan. Once butter starts to brown, add in whole sage leaves and remove from heat. The sage will crisp up in the hot butter.
While browning the butter, bring ten cups of water to a rolling boil and add a handful of salt and a dash of olive oil to water. Add in ravioli and cook for 3 minutes or until the ravioli float to the top of the water. Once cooked, remove from water and plate 4-6 raviolis per plate. Top the ravioli with the brown butter sage sauce, chopped bacon and extra Parmesan cheese. Next, take a picture for social media because you will be super impressed with yourself, and then dig in!!
