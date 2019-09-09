Rouses' Chef Nino has a delicious recipe for turkey burgers with just the right amount of spice...not too much but not too little!
Mix all the ingredients together. Shape mixture into 4 burgers.
Grill burgers over medium-high heat for 10 minutes on each side, or bake in the oven at 350º for 25 minutes, making sure internal temperature reaches 165º.
