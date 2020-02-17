This chicken salad from Rouses' Chef Nino is so easy to make because it uses rotisserie chicken that's already cooked. Ingredients like apple, grapes, cucumber and walnuts add plenty of crunch and fresh flavor.
INGREDIENTS:
1 Rouses rotisserie chicken, deboned and shredded
½ cup celery, diced
¼ cup green bell pepper, diced
1 small apple (with peel), diced
1 teaspoon Chef Nino’s Adrenaline Seasoning
¼ onion, minced
½ cucumber (with peel if English cucumber; otherwise, peeled), diced
½ cup grapes, halved
1 cup olive oil mayonnaise
½ cup chopped, toasted walnuts
STEPS:
1. In a mixing bowl, add chicken, celery, bell pepper and apple. Add Adrenaline Seasoning and stir.
2. Next, add the onion, cucumber and grapes to the bowl. Add the mayonnaise and walnuts, and stir ingredients together until they are well-combined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.