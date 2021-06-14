FLORENTINE WHITE BEAN SOUP
Serves 4-6
WHAT YOU WILL NEED
2 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
3 ounces pancetta or bacon, chopped
1 small white onion, finely chopped
2 carrots, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ teaspoon dried oregano
⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper
1 tablespoon tomato paste
4 cups unsalted chicken broth
2 14-ounce cans Senesi Cannellini Beans, drained and rinsed
2 cups baby spinach, chopped
Kosher salt and cracked black pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf (Italian) parsley, minced
HOW TO PREP
In a large saucepan over medium-low heat, heat the oil until hot, then add the pancetta or bacon and sauté until it browns slightly, about 5 minutes.
Raise the heat to medium and add the onion and carrots; sauté until the vegetables are soft, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, oregano and crushed red pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 2 minutes.
Stir in the tomato paste, mixing well. Add the chicken broth and beans. Raise the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium. Add the spinach and cook until it is wilted, and the flavors have blended, about 10 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Ladle the soup into bowls, sprinkle with parsley, and serve.
For more great tips and recipes, visit Rouses Markets online!
