ITALIAN SEAFOOD STEW
yield 6-8 servings
WHAT YOU WILL NEED
2 pounds Rouses Wild Caught shrimp 21 count peeled cleaned and deveined
4 Tbsp Rouses olive oil
1 onion diced to 1/8-inch squares
1 fennel bulb, chopped to 1/8-inch squares
½ cup black olives finely chopped
3 garlic cloves, chopped
2 Tbsp tomato paste
1/4 cup Sambuca or other anise-flavored liquor (or 1 Tsp fennel seeds)
1 cup red wine cabernet
1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
Salt and pepper
1/2 cup parsley, chopped
1/4 cup fennel fronds (top leafy part) chopped
1 lb. cooked rice or pasta of your choice
HOW TO PREP
1.Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the onions, garlic and fennel. Stir to coat with oil and sauté, stirring occasionally, until it begins to color, about 5-6 minutes. Sprinkle some salt over it.
2. Add the garlic cloves and tomato paste and stir well to combine. Cook this for another 2-3 minutes, stirring once or twice.
3.Add the red wine, stir well, and increase the heat to high. Boil until the liquid is reduced by half.
4.Add the Sambuca or other anise-flavored liquor or the fennel seeds , and the crushed tomatoes and olives.
5. Stir in the shrimp and bring the pot to a gentle simmer. Simmer for at least 1 hour.
6. Season to taste with salt and pepper: Add the chopped parsley and fennel fronds. Stir well to combine and serve over rice or pasta!
