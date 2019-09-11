Lucy Greer shares a sweet treat that makes a fun dessert or delicious snack for any party or gathering.
INGREDIENTS:
- 4-6 Hershey milk chocolate bars
- 10 oz bag marshmallows
- Dipping Ideas: graham crackers, Teddy Grahams, pretzels, strawberries, pineapple, bananas
- Topping Ideas: M&M’s, Reese’s, chopped nuts, chopped Heath Bar
STEPS:
Spray a cast iron skillet or baking dish with coconut or butter non stick spray. Your dish size will determine the number of chocolate bars to use. Place a single layer of chocolate bars in the dish. Top with marshmallows. Pack the marshmallows in tightly.
Bake at 450 for 4-5 minutes until marshmallows have browned nicely. Remove from oven and top with toppings if using. Allow to cool for 10 minutes before dipping.
