Cowboy Sammie's Concessions will officially open for Mardi Gras 2020! Sammie shows us his delicious smoked turkey legs with Sammie Sauce, along with a smoky grilled cheese.
INGREDIENTS:
- Sammie Sauce
- 1 cup ketchup
- ½ cup cider vinegar
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- Grilled Cheese Sammie
- 8 Slices of Texas Toast
- 1 Stick of Butter
- 8 Slices Cheddar
- 8 Slices American
- Turkey Legs / Sammie’s Special Seasoning
- 4 Turkey Legs
- *TOP SECRET*
STEPS:
1. Thaw out turkey legs at room temperature.
2. Set the oven temperature at 350 degrees.
3. Wash the turkey legs.
4. Dry the turkey legs.
5. Add Seasonings, salt, and pepper.
6. Cover tight with aluminum foil and cook for an hour and a half or two hours depending on the size of the turkey leg.
7. Remove from oven and let it sit for three minutes.
8. Remove foil and be careful of the steam.
9. Add Sammie Sauce.
