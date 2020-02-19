Gwen's House is making some of their customer favorites, including Gang Gang Shrimp, which is crispy fried shrimp tossed in a signature sauce. They're also featuring braised oxtail over rice, along with yams and cabbage.
Check out the video to see these delicious dishes.
Gwen's House is located at 4940 Government Boulevard, Mobile, AL.
Contact info: 251-586-8948 or find them on Facebook here.
